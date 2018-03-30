 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Canadian Fiction, March 31, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Sun And Her FlowersRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$19.991
2Milk And HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.992
3The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.953
4American WarOmar El AkkadEmblem$21.005
5The Boat PeopleSharon BalaMcClelland & Stewart$24.957
6The Bad DaughterJoy FieldingDoubleday Canada$24.006
7Last SeenRick MofinaMira Books$11.994
8Find You In The DarkNathan RipleySimon & Schuster$24.998
9Still MineAmy StuartSimon & Schuster$10.99-
10Never Let You GoChevy StevensSaint Martin's Griffin$20.999

