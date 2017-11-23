 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Canadian Fiction, Nov. 25, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Sun And Her FlowersRupi KaurSimon & Schuster19.991
2Christmas At The Vinyl CafeStuart McLeanViking322
3Milk And HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel19.993
4Parting ShotLinwood BarclayDoubleday Canada244
5Alias Grace (TV Tie-In Edition)Margaret AtwoodEmblem235
6The Handmaid's Tale (TV Tie-In Edition)Margaret AtwoodEmblem17.956
7A Stranger In The HouseShari LapenaDoubleday Canada24.957
8The Lonely Hearts HotelHeather O'NeillHarperCollins22.99-
9The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodEmblem17.95-
10Sleeping In The GroundPeter RobinsonMcClelland & Stewart29.9510

