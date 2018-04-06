 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, April 7, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
112 Rules For LifeJordan PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95 1
2ForgivenessMark SakamotoHarper Perennial$19.99 4
3Precious CargoCraig DavidsonKnopf Canada$24.95 5
4The Never-Ending PresentMichael BarclayECW Press$35.00 8
5TrumpocracyDavid FrumHarperCollins$31.99 2
6Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaAnansi$32.95 3
7The Measure Of My PowersJackie Kai EllisAppetite By Random House$24.95 7
8UnlearnHumble the PoetIndigo Press$23.99 -
9Feeding My MotherJann ArdenRandom House$35.00 6
10A Matter of ConfidenceRob Shaw and Richard ZussmanHeritage House$22.95 9

