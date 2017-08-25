Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Aug 26, 2017 Add to ...

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1No Is Not Enough: Resisting The New Shock Politics And Winning The World We NeedNaomi KleinKnopf Canada$24.95 1
2You Might Be From Canada If...Michael de Adder, foreword by Terry MosherMacIntyre & Purcell$19.95 3
3The World Needs More CanadaHeather ReismanIndigoPress$24.99 2
4The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account Of Native People In North AmericaThomas KingAnchor Canada$22 4
5The Promise Of Canada: 150 Years - People And Ideas That Have Shaped Our CountryCharlotte GraySimon & Schuster$39.99 10
6In The Name Of Humanity: The Secret Deal To End The HolocaustMax WallaceAllen Lane$36 -
7How To Be A Bawse: A Guide To Conquering LifeLilly SinghDoubleday Canada$32 6
8A House In The Sky: A MemoirAmanda Lindhout and Sara CorbettScribner$22 7
9Uncle John's Bathroom Reader Plunges Into Canada, EhBathroom Readers' InstitutePortable$26.95 8
10The Happiness Equation: Want Nothing + Do Anything = Have EverythingNeil PasrichaG.P. Putnam's Sons$22 -

