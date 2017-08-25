The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|No Is Not Enough: Resisting The New Shock Politics And Winning The World We Need
|Naomi Klein
|Knopf Canada
|$24.95
|1
|2
|You Might Be From Canada If...
|Michael de Adder, foreword by Terry Mosher
|MacIntyre & Purcell
|$19.95
|3
|3
|The World Needs More Canada
|Heather Reisman
|IndigoPress
|$24.99
|2
|4
|The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account Of Native People In North America
|Thomas King
|Anchor Canada
|$22
|4
|5
|The Promise Of Canada: 150 Years - People And Ideas That Have Shaped Our Country
|Charlotte Gray
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|10
|6
|In The Name Of Humanity: The Secret Deal To End The Holocaust
|Max Wallace
|Allen Lane
|$36
|-
|7
|How To Be A Bawse: A Guide To Conquering Life
|Lilly Singh
|Doubleday Canada
|$32
|6
|8
|A House In The Sky: A Memoir
|Amanda Lindhout and Sara Corbett
|Scribner
|$22
|7
|9
|Uncle John's Bathroom Reader Plunges Into Canada, Eh
|Bathroom Readers' Institute
|Portable
|$26.95
|8
|10
|The Happiness Equation: Want Nothing + Do Anything = Have Everything
|Neil Pasricha
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$22
|-
