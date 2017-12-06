 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Dec. 9, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Feeding My MotherJann ArdenRandom House$35.00 1
2Killer: My Life In HockeyDoug Gilmour with Dan RobsonHarperCollins$33.99 2
3Nine Lessons I Learned From My FatherMurray HoweViking$29.95 4
4A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming HomeAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$32.95 3
5The Inner Life of AnimalsPeter WohllebenGreystone$29.95 5
6Game ChangeKen DrydenSignal$32.00 9
7Young Leafs: The Making Of A New Hockey HistoryGare JoyceSimon & Schuster$32.00 6
8Everyday HeroesJody MiticSimon & Schuster$24.95 7
9The Science Of Why 2: Answers To Questions About The Universe, The Unknown, And OurselvesJay IngramSimon & Schuster$29.99 8
10Calling the ShotsKelly Hrudey and Kirstie McLellan DayHarperCollins$32.99

