Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Jan. 20, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Trumpocracy
|David Frum
|HarperCollins
|$31.99
|1
|2
|Feeding My Mother
|Jann Arden
|Random House
|$35.00
|2
|3
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|Anansi
|$32.95
|3
|4
|Worry-Free Money
|Shannon Lee Simmons
|Collins
|$21.99
|5
|5
|The Hidden Life Of Trees
|Peter Wohlleben and Jane Billinghurst
|Greystone
|$29.95
|4
|6
|The Happiness Equation
|Neil Pasricha
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$22.00
|-
|7
|The Healthy Brain
|Aileen Burford-Mason
|HarperCollins
|$22.99
|-
|8
|A House In The Sky
|Amanda Lindhout and Sara Corbett
|Scribner
|$22.00
|-
|9
|The Inner Life of Animals
|Peter Wohlleben and Jane Billinghurst
|Greystone
|$29.95
|6
|10
|Lemon-Aid New And Used Cars And Trucks 2007-2018
|Phil Edmonston
|Dundurn
|$32.99
|7
Story continues below advertisement
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks Opens in a new window