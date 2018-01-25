 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Jan. 20, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1TrumpocracyDavid FrumHarperCollins$31.99 1
2Feeding My MotherJann ArdenRandom House$35.00 2
3Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaAnansi$32.95 3
4Worry-Free MoneyShannon Lee SimmonsCollins$21.99 5
5The Hidden Life Of TreesPeter Wohlleben and Jane BillinghurstGreystone$29.95 4
6The Happiness EquationNeil PasrichaG.P. Putnam's Sons$22.00 -
7The Healthy BrainAileen Burford-MasonHarperCollins$22.99 -
8A House In The SkyAmanda Lindhout and Sara CorbettScribner$22.00 -
9The Inner Life of AnimalsPeter Wohlleben and Jane BillinghurstGreystone$29.95 6
10Lemon-Aid New And Used Cars And Trucks 2007-2018Phil EdmonstonDundurn$32.99 7

