Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, March 17, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
112 Rules For LifeJordan PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95 1
2TrumpocracyDavid FrumHarperCollins$31.99 2
3ForgivenessMark SakamotoHarper Perennial$19.99 3
4Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaAnansi$32.95 6
5Precious CargoCraig DavidsonKnopf Canada$24.95 5
6Retirement Income For LifeFrederick VetteseMilner & Associates$26.95
7Feeding My MotherJann ArdenRandom House$35.00 4
8The Hidden Life Of TreesPeter Wohlleben and Jane BillinghurstGreystone$29.95 9
9Lands Of Lost BordersKate HarrisKnopf Canada$29.95 7
10Truth and LiesMark Bowden and Tracey ThomsonHarperCollinsCanada$21.99

