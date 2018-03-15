Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, March 17, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|12 Rules For Life
|Jordan Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|1
|2
|Trumpocracy
|David Frum
|HarperCollins
|$31.99
|2
|3
|Forgiveness
|Mark Sakamoto
|Harper Perennial
|$19.99
|3
|4
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|Anansi
|$32.95
|6
|5
|Precious Cargo
|Craig Davidson
|Knopf Canada
|$24.95
|5
|6
|Retirement Income For Life
|Frederick Vettese
|Milner & Associates
|$26.95
|7
|Feeding My Mother
|Jann Arden
|Random House
|$35.00
|4
|8
|The Hidden Life Of Trees
|Peter Wohlleben and Jane Billinghurst
|Greystone
|$29.95
|9
|9
|Lands Of Lost Borders
|Kate Harris
|Knopf Canada
|$29.95
|7
|10
|Truth and Lies
|Mark Bowden and Tracey Thomson
|HarperCollinsCanada
|$21.99
