Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, March 31, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|12 Rules For Life
|Jordan Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|1
|2
|Trumpocracy
|David Frum
|HarperCollins
|$31.99
|2
|3
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|Anansi
|$32.95
|8
|4
|Forgiveness
|Mark Sakamoto
|Harper Perennial
|$19.99
|6
|5
|Precious Cargo
|Craig Davidson
|Knopf Canada
|$24.95
|7
|6
|Feeding My Mother
|Jann Arden
|Random House
|$35.00
|3
|7
|The Measure Of My Powers
|Jackie Kai Ellis
|Appetite By Random House
|$24.95
|4
|8
|The Never-Ending Present
|Michael Barclay
|ECW Press
|$35.00
|-
|9
|A Matter of Confidence
|Rob Shaw and Richard Zussman
|Heritage House
|$22.95
|-
|10
|Heart Berries
|Terese Mailhot
|Doubleday Canada
|$25.00
|5
