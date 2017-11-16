 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Nov. 18, 2017

books

Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Nov. 18, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Killer: My Life In HockeyDoug Gilmour with Dan RobsonHarperCollins$33.99 1
2Nine Things I Learned From My FatherMurray HoweViking$29.95 4
3Game Change: The Life And Death Of Steve Montador, And The Future Of HockeyKen DrydenSignal$32.00 2
4A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming HomeAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$32.95 5
5Ingenious: How Canadian Innovators Made the World Smarter, Smaller, Kinder, Safer, Healthier, Wealthier, And HappierDavid Johnston and Tom JenkinsSignal$40.00 -
6Everyday HeroesJody MiticSimon & Schuster$24.95 3
7Calling The ShotsKelly Hrudey with Kirstie McLellan Day, foreword by Wayne GretzkyHarperCollins$32.99 7
8The Official NHL Hockey Treasures, Centennial EditionDan DiamondCarlton$34.99 -
9The Woulda Coulda Shoulda Guide To Canadian InventionsRed GreenDoubleday Canada$29.95 9
10Offside: My Life Crossing The LineSean AveryViking$32.00 -

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨