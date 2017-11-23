 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Nov. 25, 2017

books

Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Nov. 25, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Killer: My Life In HockeyDoug Gilmour with Dan RobsonHarperCollins33.991
2Nine Things I Learned From My FatherMurray HoweViking29.952
3Game Change: The Life And Death Of Steve Montador, And The Future Of HockeyKen DrydenSignal323
4A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming HomeAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada32.954
5Everyday HeroesJody MiticSimon & Schuster24.956
6The Official Nhl Hockey Treasures, Centennial EditionDan DiamondCarlton34.998
7The Science Of Why 2: Answers To Questions About The Universe, The Unknown, And OurselvesJay IngramSimon & Schuster29.99-
8Calling The ShotsKelly Hrudey with Kirstie McLellan Day, foreword by Wayne GretzkyHarperCollins32.997
9Against All Odds: The Untold Story Of Canada's Unlikely Hockey HeroesP.J. NaworynskiHarperCollins24.99-
10Young Leafs: The Making Of A New Hockey HistoryGare JoyceSimon & Schuster32-

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨