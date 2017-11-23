Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Nov. 25, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Killer: My Life In Hockey
|Doug Gilmour with Dan Robson
|HarperCollins
|33.99
|1
|2
|Nine Things I Learned From My Father
|Murray Howe
|Viking
|29.95
|2
|3
|Game Change: The Life And Death Of Steve Montador, And The Future Of Hockey
|Ken Dryden
|Signal
|32
|3
|4
|A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming Home
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|32.95
|4
|5
|Everyday Heroes
|Jody Mitic
|Simon & Schuster
|24.95
|6
|6
|The Official Nhl Hockey Treasures, Centennial Edition
|Dan Diamond
|Carlton
|34.99
|8
|7
|The Science Of Why 2: Answers To Questions About The Universe, The Unknown, And Ourselves
|Jay Ingram
|Simon & Schuster
|29.99
|-
|8
|Calling The Shots
|Kelly Hrudey with Kirstie McLellan Day, foreword by Wayne Gretzky
|HarperCollins
|32.99
|7
|9
|Against All Odds: The Untold Story Of Canada's Unlikely Hockey Heroes
|P.J. Naworynski
|HarperCollins
|24.99
|-
|10
|Young Leafs: The Making Of A New Hockey History
|Gare Joyce
|Simon & Schuster
|32
|-
Story continues below advertisement
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨