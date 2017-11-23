Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Nov. 25, 2017

1 Killer: My Life In Hockey Doug Gilmour with Dan Robson HarperCollins 33.99 1

2 Nine Things I Learned From My Father Murray Howe Viking 29.95 2

3 Game Change: The Life And Death Of Steve Montador, And The Future Of Hockey Ken Dryden Signal 32 3

4 A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming Home Alan Doyle Doubleday Canada 32.95 4

5 Everyday Heroes Jody Mitic Simon & Schuster 24.95 6

6 The Official Nhl Hockey Treasures, Centennial Edition Dan Diamond Carlton 34.99 8

7 The Science Of Why 2: Answers To Questions About The Universe, The Unknown, And Ourselves Jay Ingram Simon & Schuster 29.99 -

8 Calling The Shots Kelly Hrudey with Kirstie McLellan Day, foreword by Wayne Gretzky HarperCollins 32.99 7

9 Against All Odds: The Untold Story Of Canada's Unlikely Hockey Heroes P.J. Naworynski HarperCollins 24.99 -