Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Nov. 3, 2017

|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Killer: My Life In Hockey
|Doug Gilmour with Dan Robson
|HarperCollins
|$33.99
|1
|2
|Game Change: The Life And Death Of Steve Montador, And The Future Of Hockey
|Ken Dryden
|Signal
|$32.00
|3
|3
|Offside: My Life Crossing The Line
|Sean Avery
|Viking
|$32.00
|-
|4
|A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming Home
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$32.95
|2
|5
|Everyday Heroes
|Jody Mitic
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.95
|-
|6
|One Day Closer: A Mother's Quest To Bring Her Kidnapped Daughter Home
|Lorinda Stewart
|Simon & Schuster
|$32.00
|6
|7
|The Woulda Coulda Shoulda Guide To Canadian Inventions
|Red Green
|Doubleday Canada
|$29.95
|8
|8
|Lightfoot
|Nicholas Jennings
|Viking
|$36.00
|5
|9
|Calling The Shots
|Kelly Hrudey with Kirstie McLellan Day, foreword by Wayne Gretzky
|HarperCollins
|$32.99
|-
|10
|How We Did It: The Subban Plan For Success In Hockey, School And Life
|Karl Subban and Scott Colby
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|7
