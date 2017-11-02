 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Nov. 3, 2017

books

Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Nov. 3, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Killer: My Life In HockeyDoug Gilmour with Dan RobsonHarperCollins$33.99 1
2Game Change: The Life And Death Of Steve Montador, And The Future Of HockeyKen DrydenSignal$32.00 3
3Offside: My Life Crossing The LineSean AveryViking$32.00 -
4A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming HomeAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$32.95 2
5Everyday HeroesJody MiticSimon & Schuster$24.95 -
6One Day Closer: A Mother's Quest To Bring Her Kidnapped Daughter HomeLorinda StewartSimon & Schuster$32.00 6
7The Woulda Coulda Shoulda Guide To Canadian InventionsRed GreenDoubleday Canada$29.95 8
8LightfootNicholas JenningsViking$36.00 5
9Calling The ShotsKelly Hrudey with Kirstie McLellan Day, foreword by Wayne GretzkyHarperCollins$32.99 -
10How We Did It: The Subban Plan For Success In Hockey, School And LifeKarl Subban and Scott ColbyRandom House Canada$32.00 7

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.