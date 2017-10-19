Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Oct. 21, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Lightfoot
|Nicholas Jennings
|Viking
|$36
|1
|2
|How We Did It: The Subban Plan For Success In Hockey, School And Life
|Karl Subban and Scott Colby
|Random House Canada
|$32
|2
|3
|A History Of Canada In Ten Maps: Epic Stories Of Charting A Mysterious Land
|Adam Shoalts
|Allen Lane
|$36
|-
|4
|Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, And Hard Truths In A Northern City
|Tanya Talaga
|House Of Anansi
|$22.95
|3
|5
|Testimony: A Memoir
|Robbie Robertson
|Vintage Canada
|$24
|-
|6
|Killer: My Life In Hockey
|Doug Gilmour with Dan Robson
|HarperCollins
|$33.99
|-
|7
|Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir Of A Fugitive Childhood
|Pauline Dakin
|Viking
|$24.95
|4
|8
|Bad Blood: The End Of Honour (TV Tie-In Edition)
|Peter Edwards and Antonio Nicaso
|Vintage Canada
|$22
|7
|9
|No Is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need
|Naomi Klein
|Knopf Canada
|$24.95
|-
|10
|A House In The Sky: A Memoir
|Amanda Lindhout and Sara Corbett
|Scribner
|$22
|9
