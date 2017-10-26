Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Oct. 28, 2017

1 Killer: My Life In Hockey Doug Gilmour with Dan Robson HarperCollins $33.99 6

2 A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming Home Alan Doyle Doubleday Canada $32.95 -

3 Game Change: The Life And Death Of Steve Montador, And The Future Of Hockey Ken Dryden Signal $32.00 -

4 Canadianity: Tales From The True North Strong And Freezing Jeremy Taggart and Jonathan Torrens HarperCollins $22.99 -

5 Lightfoot Nicholas Jennings Viking $36.00 1

6 One Day Closer: A Mother's Quest To Bring Her Kidnapped Daughter Home Lorinda Stewart Simon & Schuster $32.00 -

7 How We Did It: The Subban Plan For Success In Hockey, School And Life Karl Subban and Scott Colby Random House Canada $32.00 2

8 The Woulda Coulda Shoulda Guide To Canadian Inventions Red Green Doubleday Canada $29.95 -

9 Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, And Hard Truths In A Northern City Tanya Talaga House Of Anansi $22.95 4