Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Oct. 28, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Killer: My Life In Hockey
|Doug Gilmour with Dan Robson
|HarperCollins
|$33.99
|6
|2
|A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming Home
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$32.95
|-
|3
|Game Change: The Life And Death Of Steve Montador, And The Future Of Hockey
|Ken Dryden
|Signal
|$32.00
|-
|4
|Canadianity: Tales From The True North Strong And Freezing
|Jeremy Taggart and Jonathan Torrens
|HarperCollins
|$22.99
|-
|5
|Lightfoot
|Nicholas Jennings
|Viking
|$36.00
|1
|6
|One Day Closer: A Mother's Quest To Bring Her Kidnapped Daughter Home
|Lorinda Stewart
|Simon & Schuster
|$32.00
|-
|7
|How We Did It: The Subban Plan For Success In Hockey, School And Life
|Karl Subban and Scott Colby
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|2
|8
|The Woulda Coulda Shoulda Guide To Canadian Inventions
|Red Green
|Doubleday Canada
|$29.95
|-
|9
|Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, And Hard Truths In A Northern City
|Tanya Talaga
|House Of Anansi
|$22.95
|4
|10
|A House In The Sky: A Memoir
|Amanda Lindhout and Sara Corbett
|Scribner
|$22.00
|10
