Bestsellers: Cooking, April 7, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Yum & Yummer: Ridiculously Tasty Recipes That'll Blow Your Mind, But Not Your Diet!
|Greta Podleski
|One Spoon
|$34.95
|2
|The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat Diet
|Leanne Vogel
|Victory Belt
|$46.95
|3
|Hot For Food Vegan Comfort Classics
|Lauren Toyota
|Penguin Canada
|$29.95
|4
|Instant Pot Miracle
|Editors at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
|Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
|$32.50
|5
|Craveable Keto
|Kyndra Holley
|Victory Belt
|$46.95
|6
|The Essential Instant Pot Cookbook
|Coco Morante
|Ten Speed Press
|$25.95
|7
|Giada's Italy
|Giada De Laurentiis
|Clarkson Potter
|$47.00
|8
|The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook
|Laurel Randolph
|Rockridge Press
|$19.99
|9
|The Oh She Glows Cookbook: Vegan Recipes To Glow From The Inside Out
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$32.00
|10
|5 Ingredients - Quick And Easy Food
|Jamie Oliver
|HarperCollins
|$39.99
