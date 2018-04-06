 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Cooking, April 7, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1Yum & Yummer: Ridiculously Tasty Recipes That'll Blow Your Mind, But Not Your Diet!Greta PodleskiOne Spoon$34.95
2The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat DietLeanne VogelVictory Belt$46.95
3Hot For Food Vegan Comfort ClassicsLauren ToyotaPenguin Canada$29.95
4Instant Pot MiracleEditors at Houghton Mifflin HarcourtHoughton Mifflin Harcourt$32.50
5Craveable KetoKyndra HolleyVictory Belt$46.95
6The Essential Instant Pot CookbookCoco MoranteTen Speed Press$25.95
7Giada's ItalyGiada De LaurentiisClarkson Potter$47.00
8The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker CookbookLaurel RandolphRockridge Press$19.99
9The Oh She Glows Cookbook: Vegan Recipes To Glow From The Inside OutAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$32.00
105 Ingredients - Quick And Easy FoodJamie OliverHarperCollins$39.99

