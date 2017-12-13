Bestsellers: Cooking, Dec. 16, 2017

1 Yum & Yummer: Ridiculously Tasty Recipes That'll Blow Your Mind, But Not Your Diet! Greta Podleski One Spoon $34.95

2 5 Ingredients - Quick And Easy Food Jamie Oliver HarperCollins $39.99

3 The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook Laurel Randolph Rockridge Press $19.99

4 Thug Kitchen Thug Kitchen Staff Anansi $32.95

5 The How Not to Die Cookbook Michael Greger and Gene Stone Flatiron $38.99

6 Oh She Glows Every Day: Quick And Simply Satisfying Plant-Based Recipes Angela Liddon Penguin Canada $32.00

7 The Oh She Glows Cookbook: Vegan Recipes To Glow From The Inside Out Angela Liddon Penguin Canada $32.00

8 The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come And Get It! Ree Drummond Wiillam Morrow & Co. $36.99

9 The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat Diet Leanne Vogel Victory Belt $46.95