Bestsellers: Cooking, Dec. 16, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Yum & Yummer: Ridiculously Tasty Recipes That'll Blow Your Mind, But Not Your Diet!
|Greta Podleski
|One Spoon
|$34.95
|2
|5 Ingredients - Quick And Easy Food
|Jamie Oliver
|HarperCollins
|$39.99
|3
|The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook
|Laurel Randolph
|Rockridge Press
|$19.99
|4
|Thug Kitchen
|Thug Kitchen Staff
|Anansi
|$32.95
|5
|The How Not to Die Cookbook
|Michael Greger and Gene Stone
|Flatiron
|$38.99
|6
|Oh She Glows Every Day: Quick And Simply Satisfying Plant-Based Recipes
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$32.00
|7
|The Oh She Glows Cookbook: Vegan Recipes To Glow From The Inside Out
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$32.00
|8
|The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come And Get It!
|Ree Drummond
|Wiillam Morrow & Co.
|$36.99
|9
|The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat Diet
|Leanne Vogel
|Victory Belt
|$46.95
|10
|Best of Bridge Sunday Suppers: All-New Recipes For Family And Friends
|Elizabeth Chorney-Booth, Sue Duncan and Julie Rosendaal
|Robert Rose
|$29.95
