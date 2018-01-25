Bestsellers: Cooking / Food, Jan. 27, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Yum & Yummer: Ridiculously Tasty Recipes That'll Blow Your Mind, But Not Your Diet!
|Greta Podleski
|One Spoon
|$34.95
|2
|The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook
|Laurel Randolph
|Rockridge Press
|$19.99
|3
|The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat Diet
|Leanne Vogel
|Victory Belt
|$46.95
|4
|5 Ingredients - Quick And Easy Food
|Jamie Oliver
|HarperCollins
|$39.99
|5
|The Whole30 Fast and Easy Cookbook
|Melissa Hartwig
|Penguin Canada
|$35.00
|6
|Oh She Glows Every Day: Quick And Simply Satisfying Plant-Based Recipes
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$32.00
|7
|The Oh She Glows Cookbook: Vegan Recipes To Glow From The Inside Out
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$32.00
|8
|The How Not to Die Cookbook
|Michael Greger and Gene Stone
|Flatiron
|$38.99
|9
|Ready Or Not!
|Michael Tam and Henry Fong
|Andrews McMeel
|$40.00
|10
|The Big Book of Kombucha
|Hannah Crum and Alex LaGory
|Storey Publishing
|$37.95
