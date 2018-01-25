Bestsellers: Cooking / Food, Jan. 27, 2018

1 Yum & Yummer: Ridiculously Tasty Recipes That'll Blow Your Mind, But Not Your Diet! Greta Podleski One Spoon $34.95

2 The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook Laurel Randolph Rockridge Press $19.99

3 The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat Diet Leanne Vogel Victory Belt $46.95

4 5 Ingredients - Quick And Easy Food Jamie Oliver HarperCollins $39.99

5 The Whole30 Fast and Easy Cookbook Melissa Hartwig Penguin Canada $35.00

6 Oh She Glows Every Day: Quick And Simply Satisfying Plant-Based Recipes Angela Liddon Penguin Canada $32.00

7 The Oh She Glows Cookbook: Vegan Recipes To Glow From The Inside Out Angela Liddon Penguin Canada $32.00

8 The How Not to Die Cookbook Michael Greger and Gene Stone Flatiron $38.99

9 Ready Or Not! Michael Tam and Henry Fong Andrews McMeel $40.00