Bestsellers: Cooking / Food, Jan. 27, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1Yum & Yummer: Ridiculously Tasty Recipes That'll Blow Your Mind, But Not Your Diet!Greta PodleskiOne Spoon$34.95
2The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker CookbookLaurel RandolphRockridge Press$19.99
3The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat DietLeanne VogelVictory Belt$46.95
45 Ingredients - Quick And Easy FoodJamie OliverHarperCollins$39.99
5The Whole30 Fast and Easy CookbookMelissa HartwigPenguin Canada$35.00
6Oh She Glows Every Day: Quick And Simply Satisfying Plant-Based RecipesAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$32.00
7The Oh She Glows Cookbook: Vegan Recipes To Glow From The Inside OutAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$32.00
8The How Not to Die CookbookMichael Greger and Gene StoneFlatiron$38.99
9Ready Or Not!Michael Tam and Henry FongAndrews McMeel$40.00
10The Big Book of KombuchaHannah Crum and Alex LaGoryStorey Publishing$37.95

