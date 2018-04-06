 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, April 7, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast week's rank
1The Woman In The WindowA.J. FinnWilliam Morrow$24.99 1
2The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.95 -
3Accidental HeroesDanielle SteelDelacorte $38.99 2
4The Sun And Her FlowersRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$19.99 4
5Bachelor GirlKim Van AlkemadeTouchstone$24.99 3
6The Punishment She DeservesElizabeth GeorgeViking$37.00 5
7Milk And HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.99 9
8The Girl In The WoodsCamilla LackbergHarperCollins Canada$22.99 8
9Let Me LieClare MackintoshBerkley$24 7
10The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$21.00 10

