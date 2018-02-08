Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Feb. 10, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last week's rank
|1
|The Woman In The Window
|A.J. Finn
|William Morrow
|$24.99
|1
|2
|The Sun And Her Flowers
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$19.99
|2
|3
|Dark In Death
|J.D. Robb
|St. Martin's
|$35.99
|-
|4
|Milk And Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|6
|5
|The Alice Network
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow
|$21.00
|5
|6
|The Perfect Nanny
|Leila Silmani
|Penguin
|$22.00
|3
|7
|Fall From Grace
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte
|$38.99
|4
|8
|If You Knew Her
|Emily Elgar
|Harper Paperbacks
|$19.99
|7
|9
|In A Cottage In A Wood
|Cass Green
|HarperCollins
|$21.99
|8
|10
|Anatomy Of A Scandal
|Sarah Vaughan
|Atria/Emily Bestler
|$24.99
|10
