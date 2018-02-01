Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Feb. 3, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last week's rank
|1
|The Woman In The Window
|A.J. Finn
|William Morrow
|$24.99
|1
|2
|The Sun And Her Flowers
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$19.99
|2
|3
|The Perfect Nanny
|Leila Silmani
|Penguin
|$22.00
|4
|4
|Fall From Grace
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte
|$38.99
|-
|5
|The Alice Network
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow
|$21.00
|6
|6
|Milk And Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|3
|7
|The Late Show
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central
|$20.99
|-
|8
|If You Knew Her
|Emily Elgar
|Harper Paperbacks
|$19.99
|9
|9
|Origin
|Dan Brown
|Doubleday
|$38.50
|7
|10
|Anatomy Of A Scandal
|Sarah Vaughan
|Atria/Emily Bestler
|$24.99
|-
