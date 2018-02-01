 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Feb. 3, 2018

books

Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Feb. 3, 2018

For Subscribers

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast week's rank
1The Woman In The WindowA.J. FinnWilliam Morrow$24.99 1
2The Sun And Her FlowersRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$19.99 2
3The Perfect NannyLeila SilmaniPenguin$22.00 4
4Fall From GraceDanielle SteelDelacorte$38.99 -
5The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$21.00 6
6Milk And HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.99 3
7The Late ShowMichael ConnellyGrand Central$20.99 -
8If You Knew HerEmily ElgarHarper Paperbacks$19.99 9
9OriginDan BrownDoubleday$38.50 7
10Anatomy Of A ScandalSarah VaughanAtria/Emily Bestler$24.99 -

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.