Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Jan. 27, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List price
|Last week
|1
|The Woman In The Window
|A.J. Finn
|William Morrow
|$24.99
|1
|2
|The Sun And Her Flowers
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$19.99
|2
|3
|Milk And Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|3
|4
|The Perfect Nanny
|Leila Silmani
|Penguin
|$22.00
|4
|5
|Iron Gold
|Pierce Brown
|Del Rey
|$37.00
|-
|6
|The Alice Network
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow
|$21.00
|7
|7
|Origin
|Dan Brown
|Doubleday
|$38.50
|5
|8
|Darker
|E.L. James
|Vintage
|$19.95
|6
|9
|If You Knew Her
|Emily Elgar
|Harper Paperbacks
|$19.99
|-
|10
|The Wolves Of Winter
|Tyrell Johnson
|Touchstone
|$24.99
|8
Story continues below advertisement
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks Opens in a new window