Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, March 24, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast week's rank
1The Woman In The WindowA.J. FinnWilliam Morrow$24.99 1
2Bachelor GirlKim Van AlkemadeTouchstone$24.99 4
3The Sun And Her FlowersRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$19.99 2
4The Girl In The WoodsCamilla LackbergHarperCollins Canada$22.99 3
5Milk And HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.99 5
6Let Me LieClare MackintoshBerkley$24.00 -
7The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$21.00 6
8The Rising SeaClive Cussler and Graham BrownG.P. Putnam's Sons$39.00 -
9The Great AloneKristin HannahSt. Martin's$34.99 7
10As You WishJude DeverauxMira$22.99 -

