 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, March 31, 2018

books

Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, March 31, 2018

For Subscribers

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast week
1The Woman In The WindowA.J. FinnWilliam Morrow$24.991
2Accidental HeroesDanielle SteelDelacorte $38.99-
3Bachelor GirlKim Van AlkemadeTouchstone$24.992
4The Sun And Her FlowersRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$19.993
5The Punishment She DeservesElizabeth GeorgeViking$37.00-
6Every Note PlayedLisa GenovaScout Press$32.99-
7Let Me LieClare MackintoshBerkley$24.006
8The Girl In The WoodsCamilla LackbergHarperCollins Canada$22.994
9Milk And HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.995
10The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$21.007

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.