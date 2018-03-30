Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, March 31, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last week
|1
|The Woman In The Window
|A.J. Finn
|William Morrow
|$24.99
|1
|2
|Accidental Heroes
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte
|$38.99
|-
|3
|Bachelor Girl
|Kim Van Alkemade
|Touchstone
|$24.99
|2
|4
|The Sun And Her Flowers
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$19.99
|3
|5
|The Punishment She Deserves
|Elizabeth George
|Viking
|$37.00
|-
|6
|Every Note Played
|Lisa Genova
|Scout Press
|$32.99
|-
|7
|Let Me Lie
|Clare Mackintosh
|Berkley
|$24.00
|6
|8
|The Girl In The Woods
|Camilla Lackberg
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|4
|9
|Milk And Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|5
|10
|The Alice Network
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow
|$21.00
|7
