Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Nov. 18, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Sun And Her FlowersRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$19.99 1
2OriginDan BrownDoubleday$38.50 2
3The Rooster BarJohn GrishamDoubleday$37.00 3
4The Midnight LineLee ChildDelacorte Press$38.99 -
5Christmas At The Vinyl CafeStuart McLeanViking$32.00 4
6Two Kinds Of TruthMichael ConnellyLittle, Brown & Co.$38.00 5
7Milk And HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.99 9
8Parting ShotLinwood BarclayDoubleday Canada$24.00 8
9The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow & Co.$21.00 7
10A Column Of FireKen FollettViking$45.00 6

