Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Nov. 18, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Sun And Her Flowers
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$19.99
|1
|2
|Origin
|Dan Brown
|Doubleday
|$38.50
|2
|3
|The Rooster Bar
|John Grisham
|Doubleday
|$37.00
|3
|4
|The Midnight Line
|Lee Child
|Delacorte Press
|$38.99
|-
|5
|Christmas At The Vinyl Cafe
|Stuart McLean
|Viking
|$32.00
|4
|6
|Two Kinds Of Truth
|Michael Connelly
|Little, Brown & Co.
|$38.00
|5
|7
|Milk And Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|9
|8
|Parting Shot
|Linwood Barclay
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.00
|8
|9
|The Alice Network
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow & Co.
|$21.00
|7
|10
|A Column Of Fire
|Ken Follett
|Viking
|$45.00
|6
