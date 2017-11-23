 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Nov. 25, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Sun And Her FlowersRupi KaurSimon & Schuster19.991
2OriginDan BrownDoubleday38.52
3The Rooster BarJohn GrishamDoubleday373
4Oathbringer: Book Three Of The Stormlight ArchiveBrandon SandersonTor44.99-
5The Midnight LineLee ChildDelacorte38.994
6Christmas At The Vinyl CafeStuart McLeanViking325
7Count To TenJames Patterson and Ashwin SanghiGrand Central20.99-
8Milk And HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel19.997
9End GameDavid BaldacciGrand Central38-
10The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow & Co.219

