Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Oct. 21, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1OriginDan BrownDoubleday$38.50 1
2The Sun And Her FlowersRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$19.99 2
3FairytaleDanielle SteelDelacorte$38.99 -
4Sleeping BeautiesStephen King and Owen KingScribner$39.99 3
5A Column Of FireKen FollettViking$45 4
6Milk And HoneyKaur, RupiAndrews McMeel$19.99 6
7The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow & Co.$21 5
8The Girl Who Takes An Eye For An Eye: A Lisbeth Salander Novel, Continuing Stieg Larsson's Millennium SeriesDavid LagercrantzViking$35 7
9A Stranger In The HouseShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.95 8
10Odd Child OutGilly MacmillanWilliam Morrow & Co.$21.99 -

