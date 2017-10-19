Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Oct. 21, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Origin
|Dan Brown
|Doubleday
|$38.50
|1
|2
|The Sun And Her Flowers
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$19.99
|2
|3
|Fairytale
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte
|$38.99
|-
|4
|Sleeping Beauties
|Stephen King and Owen King
|Scribner
|$39.99
|3
|5
|A Column Of Fire
|Ken Follett
|Viking
|$45
|4
|6
|Milk And Honey
|Kaur, Rupi
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|6
|7
|The Alice Network
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow & Co.
|$21
|5
|8
|The Girl Who Takes An Eye For An Eye: A Lisbeth Salander Novel, Continuing Stieg Larsson's Millennium Series
|David Lagercrantz
|Viking
|$35
|7
|9
|A Stranger In The House
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|8
|10
|Odd Child Out
|Gilly Macmillan
|William Morrow & Co.
|$21.99
|-
