Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, April 7, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|12 Rules For Life
|Jordan Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|1
|2
|Educated
|Tara Westover
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|2
|3
|Precious Cargo
|Craig Davidson
|Knopf Canada
|$24.95
|8
|4
|Tiger Woods
|Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|-
|5
|Enlightenment Now
|Steven Pinker
|Viking
|$45.00
|-
|6
|The Never-Ending Present
|Michael Barclay
|ECW Press
|$34.95
|-
|7
|Russian Roulette
|Michael Isikoff and David Corn
|Twelve
|$39.00
|3
|8
|Trumpocracy
|David Frum
|HarperCollins Canada
|$31.99
|5
|9
|Fire And Fury
|Michael Wolff
|Henry Holt
|$39.00
|4
|10
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|Anansi
|$22.95
|7
