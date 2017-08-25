The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Keeping My Sisters' Secrets: The Moving True Story Of Three Sisters Born Into Poverty And Their Fight For Survival
|Beezy Marsh
|PAN
|$16.99
|1
|2
|Astrophysics For People In A Hurry
|Neil deGrasse Tyson
|W.W. Norton & Co.
|$24.95
|3
|3
|Dunkirk: The History Behind The Major Motion Picture
|Joshua Levine
|William Morrow & Co.
|$21
|2
|4
|Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, And Finding Joy
|Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant
|Knopf
|$34
|4
|5
|Sons and Soldiers: The Untold Story Of The Jews Who Escaped The Nazis And Returned With The U.S. Army To Fight Hitler
|Bruce Henderson
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|6
|6
|Missing Mother: A Heartbreaking Story Of Loss, Family Secrets And A Daughter's Search For Her Mother
|Barbara Bracht Donsky
|HarperCollins
|$16.99
|8
|7
|Devil's Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, And The Storming Of The Presidency
|Joshua Green
|Penguin
|$36
|-
|8
|No Is Not Enough: Resisting The New Shock Politics And Winning The World We Need
|Naomi Klein
|Knopf Canada
|$24.95
|5
|9
|A Beautiful, Terrible Thing
|Jen Waite
|Plume
|$24
|9
|10
|Finding Gobi: A Little Dog With A Very Big Heart
|Dion Leonard
|Thomas Nelson
|$21
|7
