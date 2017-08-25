Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Aug 26, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Keeping My Sisters' Secrets: The Moving True Story Of Three Sisters Born Into Poverty And Their Fight For SurvivalBeezy MarshPAN$16.99 1
2Astrophysics For People In A HurryNeil deGrasse TysonW.W. Norton & Co.$24.95 3
3Dunkirk: The History Behind The Major Motion Picture Joshua LevineWilliam Morrow & Co.$21 2
4Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, And Finding JoySheryl Sandberg and Adam GrantKnopf$34 4
5Sons and Soldiers: The Untold Story Of The Jews Who Escaped The Nazis And Returned With The U.S. Army To Fight HitlerBruce HendersonWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.99 6
6Missing Mother: A Heartbreaking Story Of Loss, Family Secrets And A Daughter's Search For Her MotherBarbara Bracht DonskyHarperCollins$16.99 8
7Devil's Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, And The Storming Of The PresidencyJoshua GreenPenguin$36 -
8No Is Not Enough: Resisting The New Shock Politics And Winning The World We NeedNaomi KleinKnopf Canada$24.95 5
9A Beautiful, Terrible ThingJen WaitePlume$24 9
10Finding Gobi: A Little Dog With A Very Big HeartDion LeonardThomas Nelson$21 7

