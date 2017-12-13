Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Dec. 16, 2017

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Feeding My Mother
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canada
|$35.00
|1
|2
|Leonardo Da Vinci
|Walter Isaacson
|Simon & Schuster
|$45.00
|4
|3
|Killer: My Life In Hockey
|Doug Gilmour with Dan Robson
|HarperCollins
|$33.99
|2
|4
|Nine Lessons I Learned From My Father
|Murray Howe
|Viking
|$29.95
|5
|5
|Tribe of Mentors
|Timothy Ferriss
|Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
|$40.00
|6
|6
|Astrophysics for People in a Hurry
|Neil DeGrasse Tyson
|Norton
|$24.95
|8
|7
|What Happened
|Hillary Rodham Clinton
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|3
|8
|A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming Home
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$32.95
|7
|9
|The Inner Life of Animals
|Peter Wohlleben and Jane Billinghurst
|Greystone
|$29.95
|9
|10
|The Hidden Life of Trees
|Peter Wohlleben and Jane Billinghurst
|Greystone
|$29.95
