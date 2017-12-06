 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Dec. 9, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Feeding My MotherJann ArdenRandom House Canada$35.00 1
2Killer: My Life In HockeyDoug Gilmour with Dan RobsonHarperCollins$33.99 2
3What HappenedHillary Rodham ClintonSimon & Schuster$39.99 6
4Leonardo Da VinciWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$45.00 5
5Nine Lessons I Learned From My FatherMurray HoweViking$29.95 7
6Tribe of MentorsTimothy FerrissHoughton Mifflin Harcourt$40.00 3
7A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming HomeAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$32.95 4
8Astrophysics for People in a HurryNeil DeGrasse TysonNorton$24.95
9The Inner Life of AnimalsPeter WohllebenGreystone$29.95 8
10Game ChangeKen DrydenSignal$32.00
9Young LeafsGare JoyceSimon & Schuster$32.00 9

