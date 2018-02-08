Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Feb. 10, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|12 Rules For Life
|Jordan Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|1
|2
|Fire And Fury
|Michael Wolff
|Henry Holt
|$39.00
|2
|3
|Crushing It
|Gary Vaynerchuk
|Harper Business
|$36.99
|-
|4
|Trumpocracy
|David Frum
|HarperCollins Canada
|$30.00
|3
|5
|Brave
|Rose McGowan
|Signal
|$23.00
|-
|6
|Precious Cargo
|Craig Davidson
|Knopf Canada
|$24.95
|-
|7
|Braving The Wilderness
|Brené Brown
|Random House
|$37.00
|5
|8
|All American Murder
|James Patterson and Alex Abramovich
|Little Brown
|$36.50
|4
|9
|Astrophysics For People In A Hurry
|Neil DeGrasse Tyson
|Norton
|$24.95
|7
|10
|Forgiveness
|Mark Sakamoto
|Harper Perennial
|$19.99
|-
