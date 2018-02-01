 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Feb. 3, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
112 Rules For LifeJordan PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95 -
2Fire And FuryMichael WolffHenry Holt$39.00 1
3TrumpocracyDavid FrumHarperCollins Canada$30.00 2
4All American MurderJames Patterson and Alex AbramovichLittle Brown$36.50 -
5Braving The WildernessBrené BrownRandom House$37.00 4
6Feeding My MotherJann ArdenRandom House Canada$35.00 3
7Astrophysics For People In A HurryNeil DeGrasse TysonNorton$24.95 6
8Tribe Of MentorsTimothy FerrissHoughton Mifflin Harcourt$40.00 5
9Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaAnansi$22.95 9
10Leonardo Da VinciWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$45.00 7

