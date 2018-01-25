 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Jan. 27, 2018

Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Jan. 27, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Fire And FuryMichael WolffHenry Holt$39.00 1
2TrumpocracyDavid FrumHarperCollins Canada$30.00 2
3Feeding My MotherJann ArdenRandom House Canada$35.00 8
4Braving The WildernessBrené BrownRandom House$37.00 4
5Tribe Of MentorsTimothy FerrissHoughton Mifflin Harcourt$40.00 6
6Astrophysics For People In A HurryNeil DeGrasse TysonNorton$24.95 3
7Leonardo Da VinciWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$45.00 5
8Bought And SoldMegan StephensHarperElement$16.99 10
9Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaAnansi$22.95 9
10Thinking, Fast And SlowDaniel KahnemanAnchor Canada$23.00 -

