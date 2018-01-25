Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Jan. 27, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Fire And Fury
|Michael Wolff
|Henry Holt
|$39.00
|1
|2
|Trumpocracy
|David Frum
|HarperCollins Canada
|$30.00
|2
|3
|Feeding My Mother
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canada
|$35.00
|8
|4
|Braving The Wilderness
|Brené Brown
|Random House
|$37.00
|4
|5
|Tribe Of Mentors
|Timothy Ferriss
|Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
|$40.00
|6
|6
|Astrophysics For People In A Hurry
|Neil DeGrasse Tyson
|Norton
|$24.95
|3
|7
|Leonardo Da Vinci
|Walter Isaacson
|Simon & Schuster
|$45.00
|5
|8
|Bought And Sold
|Megan Stephens
|HarperElement
|$16.99
|10
|9
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|Anansi
|$22.95
|9
|10
|Thinking, Fast And Slow
|Daniel Kahneman
|Anchor Canada
|$23.00
|-
