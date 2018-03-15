Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, March 17, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|12 Rules For Life
|Jordan Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|1
|2
|Fire And Fury
|Michael Wolff
|Henry Holt
|$39.00
|2
|3
|Trumpocracy
|David Frum
|HarperCollins Canada
|$31.99
|4
|4
|The Measure Of My Powers
|Jackie Kai Ellis
|Appetite by Random House
|$24.95
|-
|5
|Astrophysics For People In A Hurry
|Neil DeGrasse Tyson
|Norton
|$24.95
|6
|6
|Murder Beyond The Grave
|James Patterson
|Grand Central
|$20.99
|-
|7
|James Patterson's Murder Is Forever: Volume 3
|James Patterson
|BookShots
|$20.99
|5
|8
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|Anansi
|$22.95
|-
|9
|I'll Be Gone In The Dark
|Michelle McNamara
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|9
|10
|Braving The Wilderness
|Brené Brown
|Random House
|$37.00
|8
Story continues below advertisement
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks Opens in a new window