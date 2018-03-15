 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, March 17, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
112 Rules For LifeJordan PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95 1
2Fire And FuryMichael WolffHenry Holt$39.00 2
3TrumpocracyDavid FrumHarperCollins Canada$31.99 4
4The Measure Of My PowersJackie Kai EllisAppetite by Random House$24.95 -
5Astrophysics For People In A HurryNeil DeGrasse TysonNorton$24.95 6
6Murder Beyond The GraveJames PattersonGrand Central$20.99 -
7James Patterson's Murder Is Forever: Volume 3James PattersonBookShots$20.99 5
8Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaAnansi$22.95 -
9I'll Be Gone In The DarkMichelle McNamaraHarperCollins Canada$24.99 9
10Braving The WildernessBrené BrownRandom House$37.00 8

