Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, March 24, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|12 Rules For Life
|Jordan Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|1
|2
|Educated
|Tara Westover
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|2
|3
|The Russian Connection
|Michael Isikoff and David Corn
|Twelve
|$39.00
|-
|4
|Fire And Fury
|Michael Wolff
|Henry Holt
|$39.00
|3
|5
|Trumpocracy
|David Frum
|HarperCollins Canada
|$31.99
|4
|6
|Feeding My Mother
|Jann Arden
|Random House
|$35.00
|-
|7
|Astrophysics For People In A Hurry
|Neil DeGrasse Tyson
|Norton
|$24.95
|6
|8
|The Measure Of My Powers
|Jackie Kai Ellis
|Appetite by Random House
|$24.95
|5
|9
|Enlightenment Now
|Steven Pinker
|Viking
|$45.00
|-
|10
|Murder Beyond The Grave
|James Patterson
|Grand Central
|$20.99
|7
