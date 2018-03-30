Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, March 31, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|12 Rules For Life
|Jordan Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|1
|2
|Educated
|Tara Westover
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|2
|3
|Russian Roulette
|Michael Isikoff and David Corn
|Twelve
|$39.00
|3
|4
|Fire And Fury
|Michael Wolff
|Henry Holt
|$39.00
|4
|5
|Trumpocracy
|David Frum
|HarperCollins Canada
|$31.99
|5
|6
|Astrophysics For People In A Hurry
|Neil DeGrasse Tyson
|Norton
|$24.95
|7
|7
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|Anansi
|$22.95
|-
|8
|Precious Cargo
|Craig Davidson
|Knopf Canada
|$24.95
|-
|9
|Feeding My Mother
|Jann Arden
|Random House
|$35.00
|6
|10
|The Measure Of My Powers
|Jackie Kai Ellis
|Appetite by Random House
|$24.95
|8
Story continues below advertisement
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks Opens in a new window