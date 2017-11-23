Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Nov. 25, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Killer: My Life In Hockey
|Doug Gilmour with Dan Robson
|HarperCollins
|33.99
|1
|2
|Leonardo Da Vinci
|Walter Isaacson
|Simon & Schuster
|45
|2
|3
|Nine Things I Learned From My Father
|Murray Howe
|Viking
|29.95
|3
|4
|Game Change: The Life And Death Of Steve Montador, And The Future Of Hockey
|Ken Dryden
|Signal
|32
|4
|5
|A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming Home
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|32.95
|5
|6
|Everyday Heroes
|Jody Mitic
|Simon & Schuster
|24.95
|8
|7
|What Happened
|Hillary Rodham Clinton
|Simon & Schuster
|39.99
|7
|8
|Breaking Free: How I Escaped Polygamy, The FLDS Cult, And My Father, Warren Jeffs
|Rachel Jeffs
|HarperCollins Canada
|21.99
|-
|9
|The Official NHL Hockey Treasures, Centennial Edition
|Dan Diamond
|Carlton
|34.99
|-
|10
|Astrophysics For People In A Hurry
|Neil deGrasse Tyson
|W.W. Norton & Co.
|24.95
|9
