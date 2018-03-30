 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Historical Fiction, March 31, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1The DuchessDanielle SteelDell$11.99
2Bachelor GirlKim Van AlkemadeDell$11.99
3The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$21.00
4We Were The Lucky OnesGeorgia HunterPenguin Books$22.00
5The Last TudorPhilippa GregoryTouchstone$22.99
6The Room On Rue AmélieKristin HarmelGallery Books$24.99
7Dangerous CrossingRachel RhysAtria/37 Ink$24.99
8A Gentleman In MoscowAmor TowlesViking$36.00
9OutlanderDiana GabaldonSeal$12.99
10Sofie And CeciliaKatherine AshenburgKnopf Canada$32.00

