Bestsellers: Historical Fiction, March 31, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|The Duchess
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|2
|Bachelor Girl
|Kim Van Alkemade
|Dell
|$11.99
|3
|The Alice Network
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$21.00
|4
|We Were The Lucky Ones
|Georgia Hunter
|Penguin Books
|$22.00
|5
|The Last Tudor
|Philippa Gregory
|Touchstone
|$22.99
|6
|The Room On Rue Amélie
|Kristin Harmel
|Gallery Books
|$24.99
|7
|Dangerous Crossing
|Rachel Rhys
|Atria/37 Ink
|$24.99
|8
|A Gentleman In Moscow
|Amor Towles
|Viking
|$36.00
|9
|Outlander
|Diana Gabaldon
|Seal
|$12.99
|10
|Sofie And Cecilia
|Katherine Ashenburg
|Knopf Canada
|$32.00
