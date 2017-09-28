 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Historical fiction, Sept. 30, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1A Column Of FireKen FollettViking$45
2The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow & Co.$21
3The AwardDanielle SteelDell$11.99
4OutlanderDiana GabaldonSeal$12.99
5Dragonfly In AmberDiana GabaldonSeal$12.99
6The Secret WifeGill PaulAvon$22.99
7Drums Of AutumnDiana GabaldonSeal$12.99
8VoyagerDiana GabaldonSeal$12.99
9Caroline: Little House, RevisitedSarah MillerWilliam Morrow & Co.$21.99
10War CryWilbur Smith and David ChurchillWilliam Morrow & Co.$12.50

