Bestsellers: Historical fiction, Sept. 30, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|A Column Of Fire
|Ken Follett
|Viking
|$45
|2
|The Alice Network
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow & Co.
|$21
|3
|The Award
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|4
|Outlander
|Diana Gabaldon
|Seal
|$12.99
|5
|Dragonfly In Amber
|Diana Gabaldon
|Seal
|$12.99
|6
|The Secret Wife
|Gill Paul
|Avon
|$22.99
|7
|Drums Of Autumn
|Diana Gabaldon
|Seal
|$12.99
|8
|Voyager
|Diana Gabaldon
|Seal
|$12.99
|9
|Caroline: Little House, Revisited
|Sarah Miller
|William Morrow & Co.
|$21.99
|10
|War Cry
|Wilbur Smith and David Churchill
|William Morrow & Co.
|$12.50
