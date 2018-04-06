Bestsellers: Juvenile, April 7, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog Man And Cat Kid
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|1
|2
|Big Nate: Silent but Deadly
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$11.99
|4
|3
|A Wrinkle In Time
|Madeleine L'Engle
|Square Fish
|$8.99
|2
|4
|A Wrinkle In Time (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Madeleine L'Engle
|Square Fish
|$11.99
|3
|5
|Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda
|Becky Albertalli
|Balzer & Bray
|$13.50
|5
|6
|Quest Mode
|Cube Kid
|Andrews McMeel Publishing
|$12.99
|-
|7
|Five-Minute Peppa Stories
|Eone
|Scholastic
|$16.99
|6
|8
|Unicorn of Many Hats
|Dana Simpson
|Andrews McMeel
|$11.99
|-
|9
|Easter Surprise (Peppa Pig)
|Eone
|Scholastic
|$10.99
|9
|10
|Pyjama Day!
|Robert Munsch and Michael Martchenko
|Scholastic
|$7.99
|10
