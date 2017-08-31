The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Dragon Of Fortune: An Epic Kingdom Of Fantasy Adventure
|Geronimo Stilton
|Scholastic
|$26.99
|-
|2
|A Tale Of Two Kitties (Dog Man #3)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|-
|3
|Peppa Pig: Five-Minute Peppa Stories
|Scholastic
|Scholastic
|$16.99
|1
|4
|Big Nate: A Good Old-Fashioned Wedgie
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$11.99
|-
|5
|Everything, Everything
|Nicola Yoon
|Penguin
|$13.99
|4
|6
|The Land Of Stories: Worlds Collide
|Chris Colfer
|Little, Brown & Co.
|$25.99
|3
|7
|Wonder
|R.J. Palacio
|Knopf
|$21.99
|6
|8
|Love You Forever
|Robert Munsch, illustrated by Sheila McGraw
|Firefly
|$5.95
|8
|9
|Dog Man Unleashed (Dog Man #2)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|10
|10
|Star Wars: Jedi Academy #5: The Force Oversleeps
|Jarrett J. Krosoczka
|Scholastic
|$16.99
|2
