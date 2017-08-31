Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

books

Bestsellers: Juvenile, Sept. 2, 2017 Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price Last Week
1The Dragon Of Fortune: An Epic Kingdom Of Fantasy AdventureGeronimo StiltonScholastic$26.99 -
2A Tale Of Two Kitties (Dog Man #3)Dav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 -
3Peppa Pig: Five-Minute Peppa StoriesScholasticScholastic$16.99 1
4Big Nate: A Good Old-Fashioned WedgieLincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel$11.99 -
5Everything, EverythingNicola YoonPenguin$13.99 4
6The Land Of Stories: Worlds CollideChris ColferLittle, Brown & Co.$25.99 3
7WonderR.J. PalacioKnopf$21.99 6
8Love You ForeverRobert Munsch, illustrated by Sheila McGrawFirefly$5.95 8
9Dog Man Unleashed (Dog Man #2)Dav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 10
10Star Wars: Jedi Academy #5: The Force OversleepsJarrett J. KrosoczkaScholastic$16.99 2

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBooks

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular