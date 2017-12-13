Bestsellers: Juvenile, Dec. 16, 2017

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Getaway (Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Book 12)
|Jeff Kinney
|Abrams, Inc.
|Amulet
|$16.95
|1
|2
|Wonder
|R.J. Palacio
|Random House Children's Books
|Knopf
|$21.99
|2
|3
|Wonder (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|R.J. Palacio
|Random House Children's Books
|Knopf
|$22.99
|3
|4
|Turtles All The Way Down
|John Green
|Penguin Young Readers Group
|Dutton
|$25.99
|5
|5
|Finding Christmas
|Robert Munsch and Michael Martchenko
|Scholastic, Incorporated
|Scholastic
|$7.99
|4
|6
|Dork Diaries 12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe
|Rachel Renee Russell
|Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing
|Aladdin
|$18.99
|6
|7
|Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic, Incorporated
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|7
|8
|So Much Snow!
|Robert Munsch and Michael Martchenko
|HarperCollins Canada
|HarperCollins Canada
|$7.99
|10
|9
|5-Minute Hockey Stories
|Meg Braithwaite
|HarperCollins Canada
|$17.99
|10
|The Hate U Give
|Thomas, Angie
|HarperCollins Publishers
|Balzer & Bray
|$21.99
|9
