Bestsellers: Juvenile, Dec. 9, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Getaway (Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Book 12)Jeff KinneyAmulet$16.95 1
2WonderR.J. PalacioKnopf$21.99 2
3Wonder (Movie Tie-In Edition)R.J. PalacioKnopf$22.99 3
6Finding ChristmasRobert Munsch and Michael MartchenkoScholastic$7.99 6
4Turtles All The Way DownJohn GreenDutton$25.99 4
5Dork Diaries 12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush CatastropheRachel Renee RussellAladdin$18.99 5
7Dog Man: A Tale of Two KittiesDav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 7
8Archie 1000 Page Comics FestivalArchie Superstars Staff$16.99 8
9The Hate U GiveThomas, AngieBalzer & Bray$21.99 9
10So Much Snow!Robert Munsch and Michael MartchenkoHarperCollins Canada$7.99

