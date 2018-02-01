Bestsellers: Juvenile, Feb. 3, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog Man and Cat Kid
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|1
|2
|Captain Underpants and the Wrath of the Wicked Wedgie Woman: Color Edition
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|2
|3
|The Hate U Give
|Thomas, Angie
|Balzer & Bray
|$21.99
|3
|4
|Wonder
|R.J. Palacio
|Knopf
|$21.99
|4
|5
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$16.95
|5
|6
|Peppa's Storytime Box
|Scholastic
|Scholastic
|$13.99
|8
|7
|Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|7
|8
|Everything You Need To Ace Math In One Big Fat Notebook
|Workman
|Workman
|$22.95
|6
|9
|Dog Man Unleashed
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|9
|10
|Everything You Need To Ace Science In One Big Fat Notebook
|Sharon Madanes and Workman
|Workman
|$22.95
|-
