Bestsellers: Juvenile, Feb. 3, 2018

Bestsellers: Juvenile, Feb. 3, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorPublisher/ImprintList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man and Cat KidDav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 1
2Captain Underpants and the Wrath of the Wicked Wedgie Woman: Color EditionDav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 2
3The Hate U GiveThomas, AngieBalzer & Bray$21.99 3
4WonderR.J. PalacioKnopf$21.99 4
5Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The GetawayJeff KinneyAmulet$16.95 5
6Peppa's Storytime BoxScholasticScholastic$13.99 8
7Dog Man: A Tale of Two KittiesDav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 7
8Everything You Need To Ace Math In One Big Fat NotebookWorkmanWorkman$22.95 6
9Dog Man UnleashedDav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 9
10Everything You Need To Ace Science In One Big Fat NotebookSharon Madanes and WorkmanWorkman$22.95 -

