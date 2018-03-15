 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Juvenile, March 17, 2018

books

Bestsellers: Juvenile, March 17, 2018

For Subscribers

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorPublisher/ImprintList PriceLast Week
1A Wrinkle In Time (Movie Tie-In Edition)Madeleine L'EngleSquare Fish$11.99 3
2A Wrinkle In TimeMadeleine L'EngleSquare Fish$8.99 2
3Dog Man And Cat KidDav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 1
4Dog Man UnleashedDav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 7
5Dog Man: A Tale Of Two KittiesDav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 8
6SmileRaina TelgemeierGraphix$11.99 -
7WonderR.J. PalacioKnopf$21.99 6
8Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens AgendaBecky AlbertalliBalzer & Bray$13.50 -
9The Hate U GiveAngie ThomasBalzer & Bray$21.99 5
10SistersRaina TelgemeierGraphix$13.99 -

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.