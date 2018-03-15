Bestsellers: Juvenile, March 17, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|A Wrinkle In Time (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Madeleine L'Engle
|Square Fish
|$11.99
|3
|2
|A Wrinkle In Time
|Madeleine L'Engle
|Square Fish
|$8.99
|2
|3
|Dog Man And Cat Kid
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|1
|4
|Dog Man Unleashed
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|7
|5
|Dog Man: A Tale Of Two Kitties
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|8
|6
|Smile
|Raina Telgemeier
|Graphix
|$11.99
|-
|7
|Wonder
|R.J. Palacio
|Knopf
|$21.99
|6
|8
|Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda
|Becky Albertalli
|Balzer & Bray
|$13.50
|-
|9
|The Hate U Give
|Angie Thomas
|Balzer & Bray
|$21.99
|5
|10
|Sisters
|Raina Telgemeier
|Graphix
|$13.99
|-
Story continues below advertisement
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks Opens in a new window