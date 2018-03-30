Bestsellers: Juvenile, March 31, 2018

For Subscribers
The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog Man And Cat Kid
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|2
|2
|A Wrinkle In Time
|Madeleine L'Engle
|Square Fish
|$8.99
|3
|3
|A Wrinkle In Time (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Madeleine L'Engle
|Square Fish
|$11.99
|1
|4
|Big Nate: Silent but Deadly
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$11.99
|6
|5
|Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda
|Becky Albertalli
|Balzer & Bray
|$13.50
|4
|6
|Five-Minute Peppa Stories
|Eone
|Scholastic
|$16.99
|8
|7
|Phoebe And Her Unicorn Collection
|Dana Simpson
|Andrews McMeel
|$11.99
|-
|8
|That's Not My Bunny
|Fionia Watt and Rachel Wells
|Usborne Publishing
|$12.95
|-
|9
|Easter Surprise (Peppa Pig)
|Eone
|Scholastic
|$10.99
|-
|10
|Pyjama Day!
|Robert Munsch and Michael Martchenko
|Scholastic
|$7.99
|-
