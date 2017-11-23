Bestsellers: Juvenile, Nov. 25, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Getaway (Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Book 12)
|Jeff Kinney
|Abrams, Inc.
|Amulet
|16.95
|1
|2
|Wonder (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|R.J. Palacio
|Random House Children's Books
|Knopf
|22.99
|-
|3
|Wonder
|R.J. Palacio
|Random House Children's Books
|Knopf
|21.99
|5
|4
|Dork Diaries 12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe
|Rachel RenŽe Russell
|Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing
|Aladdin
|18.99
|2
|5
|Peppa Pig: Peppa's Storybook Collection
|Scholastic
|Scholastic, Incorporated
|Scholastic
|16.99
|6
|6
|Turtles All The Way Down
|John Green
|Penguin Young Readers Group
|Dutton
|25.99
|4
|7
|Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic, Incorporated
|Scholastic
|12.99
|-
|8
|5-minute Hockey Stories
|Meg Braithwaite, illustrated by Nick Craine
|HarperCollins Canada, Limited
|HarperCollins Canada
|17.99
|9
|9
|Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban: Illustrated Edition
|J.K. Rowling, illustrated by Jim Kay
|Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
|Bloomsbury
|52.99
|3
|10
|The Hate U Give
|Thomas, Angie
|HarperCollins Publishers
|Balzer & Bray
|21.99
|-
