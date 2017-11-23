 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Juvenile, Nov. 25, 2017

books

Bestsellers: Juvenile, Nov. 25, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorPublisherImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Getaway (Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Book 12)Jeff KinneyAbrams, Inc.Amulet16.951
2Wonder (Movie Tie-In Edition)R.J. PalacioRandom House Children's BooksKnopf22.99-
3WonderR.J. PalacioRandom House Children's BooksKnopf21.995
4Dork Diaries 12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush CatastropheRachel RenŽe RussellSimon & Schuster Children's PublishingAladdin18.992
5Peppa Pig: Peppa's Storybook CollectionScholasticScholastic, IncorporatedScholastic16.996
6Turtles All The Way DownJohn GreenPenguin Young Readers GroupDutton25.994
7Dog Man: A Tale of Two KittiesDav PilkeyScholastic, IncorporatedScholastic12.99-
85-minute Hockey StoriesMeg Braithwaite, illustrated by Nick CraineHarperCollins Canada, LimitedHarperCollins Canada17.999
9Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban: Illustrated EditionJ.K. Rowling, illustrated by Jim KayBloomsbury Publishing PlcBloomsbury52.993
10The Hate U GiveThomas, AngieHarperCollins PublishersBalzer & Bray21.99-

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨