Bestsellers: Juvenile, Oct. 28, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Turtles All The Way DownJohn GreenDutton$25.99 1
2Dork Diaries 12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush CatastropheRachel RenŽe RussellAladdin$18.99 -
3A Tale Of Two Kitties (Dog Man #3)Dav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 4
4The Baby-Sitters Club Graphix #5: Dawn And The Impossible Three: Full-Color EditionGale Galligan, based on the novel by Ann M. MartinGraphix$13.99 3
5Magnus Chase And The Gods Of Asgard (Book 3)Rick RiordanHyperion$19.99 2
6The Book Of Dust: La Belle SauvagePhilip PullmanKnopf$29.99 -
7Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban: Illustrated EditionJ.K. Rowling, illustrated by Jim KayBloomsbury$52.99 5
8WonderR.J. PalacioKnopf$21.99 9
9The Land Of Flowers: A Geronimo Stilton Adventure (Special Edition #6)Thea StiltonScholastic$19.99 6
10Big Nate: A Good Old-Fashioned WedgieLincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel$11.99 8

