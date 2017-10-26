Bestsellers: Juvenile, Oct. 28, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Turtles All The Way Down
|John Green
|Dutton
|$25.99
|1
|2
|Dork Diaries 12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe
|Rachel RenŽe Russell
|Aladdin
|$18.99
|-
|3
|A Tale Of Two Kitties (Dog Man #3)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|4
|4
|The Baby-Sitters Club Graphix #5: Dawn And The Impossible Three: Full-Color Edition
|Gale Galligan, based on the novel by Ann M. Martin
|Graphix
|$13.99
|3
|5
|Magnus Chase And The Gods Of Asgard (Book 3)
|Rick Riordan
|Hyperion
|$19.99
|2
|6
|The Book Of Dust: La Belle Sauvage
|Philip Pullman
|Knopf
|$29.99
|-
|7
|Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban: Illustrated Edition
|J.K. Rowling, illustrated by Jim Kay
|Bloomsbury
|$52.99
|5
|8
|Wonder
|R.J. Palacio
|Knopf
|$21.99
|9
|9
|The Land Of Flowers: A Geronimo Stilton Adventure (Special Edition #6)
|Thea Stilton
|Scholastic
|$19.99
|6
|10
|Big Nate: A Good Old-Fashioned Wedgie
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$11.99
|8
Story continues below advertisement
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks Opens in a new window